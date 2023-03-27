Police recovers flour purchased through fake tokens

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Police recovered flour worth about one million rupees being purchased through fake tokens in Kot Addu, on Monday.

According to SHO, a gang of fraudsters purchased as many as 923 flour bags which were offered under the Prime Minister's free flour scheme to compensate the underprivileged people of society.

All of the accused were arrested under the relevant section of the law of the constitution.

Further investigation was in process.