Police recovers four abducted boys

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Tank police have recovered three boys that were abducted from Jandola area on June 29.

According to District Police Officer, the report of abduction was being lodged in relevant police station.

He said that a police team led by Deputy Superintendent Police Jandola recovered abducted boys, Ehtesam, Shakirullah, Ameer Hussain and Razaullah from Pir Tangi. The boys have been returned to their families after completion of formalities.

DPO said that police is investigating the case and elements involved in the abduction would be arrested very soon.