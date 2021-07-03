UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recovers Four Abducted Boys

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:43 PM

Police recovers four abducted boys

Tank police have recovered three boys that were abducted from Jandola area on June 29

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Tank police have recovered three boys that were abducted from Jandola area on June 29.

According to District Police Officer, the report of abduction was being lodged in relevant police station.

He said that a police team led by Deputy Superintendent Police Jandola recovered abducted boys, Ehtesam, Shakirullah, Ameer Hussain and Razaullah from Pir Tangi. The boys have been returned to their families after completion of formalities.

DPO said that police is investigating the case and elements involved in the abduction would be arrested very soon.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tank Tangi June From

Recent Stories

Internships programme for women to be launched

1 minute ago

Shahbaz Gill terms PML-N's rhetoric on power situa ..

5 minutes ago

WGES in Dubai supports UAE&#039;s effort to find s ..

14 minutes ago

Australia finalises Olympic team for Tokyo

5 minutes ago

Russia Gifts Solar Panel System to Children's Hosp ..

5 minutes ago

Iran reports 8,341 new COVID-19 cases, 3,241,037 i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.