Police recovers four years old girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Margallah police of Islamabad Monday reunited a four-year old missing girl with her parents, a police spokesman said.

Sanaya went missing from Faisal Masjid and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following the information, Margallah police team started efforts to trace the girl. Various people were inquired about the missing girl, and finally succeeded to recover her safely.

The parents of girl thanked the police team over safe recovery.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has appreciated the performance of police team and gave commendation certificates to two Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sagheer and Musharaff Shah who traced out the girl.