Police Recovers Kidnapped Minor Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Police recovers kidnapped minor girl

Police on Thursday recovered a ten-year-old girl abducted from Qazi Ahmed town ten days ago with police saying that it has arrested the kidnapper also

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday recovered a ten-year-old girl abducted from Qazi Ahmed town ten days ago with police saying that it has arrested the kidnapper also.

The minor girl was kidnapped from Qazi Ahmed town and she was recovered from Moro from the custody of alleged abductor namely Younus Chandio, who had, according to police, confessed his crime.

The abducted girl told police that the kidnapper took her to Moro and confined her in a room but continued to change the locations.

The father of the kidnapped girl told police that her daughter disappeared from Qazi Ahmed bypass ten days ago, as he lodged the kidnapping report at Qazi Ahmed Police station.

A case has been registered against the accused at Qazi Ahmed Police station.

