Police recovers kites, metal strings worth Rs 100 mln, eight held, factory sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Police have recovered large quantity of kites, metal strings and other goods worth Rs 100 million from a kite manufacturing factory by arresting eight outlaws in Tehsil Mailsi

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have recovered large quantity of kites, metal strings and other goods worth Rs 100 million from a kite manufacturing factory by arresting eight outlaws in Tehsil Mailsi.

A police spokesperson said that in line with special directions of Inspector General of Punjab Police, Rao Sardar Ali, the police teams led by DPO Vehari Muhammad Tariq Aziz have raided in Tehsil Mailsi and detected the big network of kites and metal strings.

The team also seized the record of agents involved in online business of kites selling.

Case has been registered against the factory owner and other staff and eight accused apprehended by police while the factory was also sealed.

DPO said that the raids were being conducted to protect the precious lives of citizens from kites and metal strings.

He further said that those involved in manufacturing, selling and buying were being dealt with iron hands.

He urged the citizens to inform about kite selling on 15 and quick legal action would be taken.

