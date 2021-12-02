UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers Looted Valuables Of Over Rs 30m In Three Months: CPO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:48 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth said that police have recovered looted valuables of over Rs 30 million during a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in the last month months

Holding a press conference here on Thursday, he said that it is prime duty of police to protect public lives and properties and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose to restore public trust on police department. He said that special teams were formed in the city for comprehensive crackdown against criminals and traced 189 cases of dacoity, robbery and theft. The police teams arrested 259 criminals in these cases and recovered looted valuables including 26 tola gold ornaments, cash Rs 15 million, four cars and 34 motorcycles from the criminals during the last three months.

The city police officer added that 25 murder cases have been reported in the city including two of dacoity-cum-murder and seven blind murders.

He said that police traced 15 cases in three months and arrested 34 criminals of these cases.

He maintained that police busted nine dacoit gangs and arrested 37 criminals of these gangs and traced 78 cases from them besides recovering looted valuables of over Rs 1.8 million while 574 proclaimed offenders including 61 of category A and 513 of B category during the last three months.

The CPO Munir Masood Marth said that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination under a vision to make crime free city.

SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem, SP Sadar Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah, SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal, SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jehangir and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

