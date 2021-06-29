Police recovers missing boy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have recovered a four years old missing child after prompt action and handed over to his parents.

According to details, Police said that they have received a phone call at 15 helpline from a local person, father of child named Zeeshan.

Station House Officer Civil Lines Police Station, Chaudhary Asghar started search operation along with his two-member official team on the direction of DSP City, and succeeded to recover the boy in just four hours and handed over to his parents.