Police recovers nine stolen motorcycles, arrests two thieves

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) ::District police recovered nine stolen motorcycles and arrested two thieves in Khat Kale, said police here on Sunday.

The police on a tip off, constituted team under the supervision of DSP Razar, Pasham Gul Khan, SHO Kalo Khan police station and Inspector Muhammad Fayaz started investigation and arrested two thieves Sajjad resident of Shamlo Camp and Wasim resident of Khat Kale.

The police recovered nine motorcycles from their possession and lodged FIR against them.