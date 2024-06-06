Police Recovers Prohibited Products, Two Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Police have recovered an ample quality of prohibited products and arrested two outlaws during a special operation conducted here on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police have recovered an ample quality of prohibited products and arrested two outlaws during a special operation conducted here on Thursday.
This was disclosed by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar while holding a press conference here.
He said that Mumtazabad police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed, launched a special operation at Kachi Abadi near Double Phattak and arrested Babar Ali and Muhammad Shahbaz. He said that the police have recovered an ample quantity of prohibited products including cigarettes and other products.
He said that stern action was being taken against the criminals involved in providing prohibited products and drugs to the young generation.
The CPO added that the case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway.
Recent Stories
ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N
Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon: Saeed Ghani
DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit
IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel
Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro
Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..
Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May
LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12
IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety
IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP empowered to form tribunals: PML-N37 seconds ago
-
Promotion process of KDA employees will start soon: Saeed Ghani40 seconds ago
-
DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit42 seconds ago
-
IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel6 minutes ago
-
Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay6 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperation among SCO states13 minutes ago
-
Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May13 minutes ago
-
LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance13 minutes ago
-
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 1226 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety26 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire6 minutes ago