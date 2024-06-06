Open Menu

Police Recovers Prohibited Products, Two Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Police have recovered an ample quality of prohibited products and arrested two outlaws during a special operation conducted here on Thursday

This was disclosed by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar while holding a press conference here.

He said that Mumtazabad police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed, launched a special operation at Kachi Abadi near Double Phattak and arrested Babar Ali and Muhammad Shahbaz. He said that the police have recovered an ample quantity of prohibited products including cigarettes and other products.

He said that stern action was being taken against the criminals involved in providing prohibited products and drugs to the young generation.

The CPO added that the case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway.

