Police Recovers Rs 3.8 Million Stolen Money

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:09 PM

The Police on Wednesday claimed to have recover Rs 3.8 million stolen money on a tip off by the arrested accused

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Police on Wednesday claimed to have recover Rs 3.8 million stolen money on a tip off by the arrested accused.

According to Quetta police spokesman, the raid was carried out under the supervision of SHO Brewery Police Station Ehsanullah Marwat.

Details revealed that unknown accused had looted Rs 3.8 million from a private company few days back.

The police while taking action busted a gang and arrested six accused.

On the information revealed by the gang members, the Police recovered such stolen money.

More Stories From Pakistan

