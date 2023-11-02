Open Menu

Police Recovers Stolen Car, Handed Over To Owner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Police recovers stolen car, handed over to owner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Hyderabad police recovered a stolen car and handed it over to the owner.

According to the police spokesperson, a resident of Latifabad Unit Number 5, Nadeem Javed, filed a complaint at the B Section police station few days before, regarding the theft of his car Toyota Corolla with the registration number AUG-789.

Following the complaint, B Section police initiated a search for the stolen vehicle and during Thursday's patrolling, the police found the mentioned car in an abandoned condition, which, according to the police, the unknown thieves left and fled in fear of being arrested. The police took possession of the stolen car and after legal procedures, returned it to its owner.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Car Hyderabad Toyota

Recent Stories

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

27 minutes ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

59 minutes ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

2 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

2 hours ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

2 hours ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

2 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

3 hours ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan