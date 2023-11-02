Police recovers stolen car, handed over to owner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Hyderabad police recovered a stolen car and handed it over to the owner.

According to the police spokesperson, a resident of Latifabad Unit Number 5, Nadeem Javed, filed a complaint at the B Section police station few days before, regarding the theft of his car Toyota Corolla with the registration number AUG-789.

Following the complaint, B Section police initiated a search for the stolen vehicle and during Thursday's patrolling, the police found the mentioned car in an abandoned condition, which, according to the police, the unknown thieves left and fled in fear of being arrested. The police took possession of the stolen car and after legal procedures, returned it to its owner.