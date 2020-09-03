Police recovers stolen motorbike

Gomal police during search operation on Thursday recovered a stolen motorcycle within one hour

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Gomal police during search operation on Thursday recovered a stolen motorcycle within one hour.

Nooran Shah son of Misal Khan resident of Kot Sherak Gomal Bazar registered FIR in Gomal Police Station that someone has stolen motorcycle from his guest house.

The police under the supervision of Incharge Kot Azam Choki, Behtar Khan recovered motorcycle from Sheikh Utar area.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.