UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers Stolen Scrap Of Pakistan Railway

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police recovers stolen scrap of Pakistan Railway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Jamshoro police Sunday recovered stolen scrap of Pakistan Railways worth millions of rupees in a raid here at a marriage garden in Kotri town.

The SHO Kotri police station Manzoor Jamali informed that a suspect, whom he identified as Ghulam Murtaza Khoso, had also been arrested.

He told that the police was visiting the locality in connection with the case of theft of a private citizen residing in the same area when they stumbled upon the scrap including the materials used inside the carriages.

According to him, the police had lodged FIR against the suspect on the state's complaint and the Railways police had also been apprised about the arrest and the recovery.

