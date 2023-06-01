Police recovers stolen vehicle in 24 hours

Shalkot police Thursday recovered a stolen vehicle within 24 hours snatched from the driver by unknown thieves near the Hazarganji area of the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Shalkot police Thursday recovered a stolen vehicle within 24 hours snatched from the driver by unknown thieves near the Hazarganji area of the district.

According to police sources, the victim had lodged a complaint with Shalkot Police Station that unknown robbers snatched his Suzuki Pickup after tying him with rope in the Saadat Market area of Hazarganji and fled away.

The police team cordoned off the entire area and recovered the stolen pickup after conducting a search operation. Further investigation was underway.