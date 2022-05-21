UrduPoint.com

Police Recovers Two Distilleries, Liquor

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Police recovers two distilleries, liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :District police unearthed two distilleries and recovered drugs during a special crackdown launched against drug peddlers across the district on Saturday.

According to an official, under special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers during which it unearthed two distilleries and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Ghulam Shabir and Muhammad Aslam.

The police have also recovered 540 litres of liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to ..

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to N. Korea 'threat'

44 minutes ago
 Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cut ..

Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cuts Finland gas

44 minutes ago
 FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

1 hour ago
 Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North ..

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea

44 minutes ago
 Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sinceri ..

Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity

49 minutes ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan in defending nation ..

China firmly supports Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, achieving stab ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.