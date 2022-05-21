Police recovers two distilleries, liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :District police unearthed two distilleries and recovered drugs during a special crackdown launched against drug peddlers across the district on Saturday.

According to an official, under special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers during which it unearthed two distilleries and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Ghulam Shabir and Muhammad Aslam.

The police have also recovered 540 litres of liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers, police sources added.