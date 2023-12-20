Open Menu

Police Recovers Two Missing Brothers

December 20, 2023

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have recovered two brothers who were kidnapped one and a half months ago from Bait Mir Hazar police station, here.

According to the details, two brothers, 12-year-old Ehsan and 14-year-old Farman, went missing from the house.

Police have registered the case against unknown outlaws on the application of missing children's father Muhammad Yousuf.

DPO Syed Hasnain Haider said that the police conducted raids in various areas to search for the children and recovered them from the shop in Bukhari Wala area.

The shopkeeper Bilal was making forced labour from the children.

DPO hailed the performance of police team and announced cash prize and commendatory certificates.

