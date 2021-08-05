Police recovers youth being trapped with chain

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday have recovered a youth who was trapped with chain by his step-father in a dark room.

Accused father named Muhammed Ramzan reportedly tied his step-son Muhammed Suleiman with chain to cot with the help of relatives namely Khalid, Sajjad and Imran into room in intense heat of warm weather. He left the house after locking door of the room. However, locals while knowing about pathetic situation, informed the police which responded on time to release the detained boy safely from the house.

The affected youth while talking to police, revealed that he was detained for the past 15 days. In the meantime, he was subjected to torture severely by his step-father. He said his wife and children were expelled from the house when he demanded his right from family property.

Police registered case against the accused persons on report of the victim. Search of the accused persons was underway what was confirmed by the police.