Police recruitment board start re-verification after irregularities in recruitment process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Police department's recruitment board has started re-verification process of candidates after emergence of irregularities in the constables' recruitment and more candidates would face FIRs after one candidate booked last Thursday.

The process of re-verification involved ascertaining the hand writing of the candidates and other measures, police spokesman said on Friday adding that one FIR has already been registered and more would be brought to book today and onward.

The recruitment board got the hint of irregularities after a candidate, Ali Hamza, who had secured highest marks in the written test, failed to answer questions during interview and subsequent questioning made him admit employing unfair means in Multan, the spokesman added.

When his solved paper was checked in front of the board, it appeared that it was a case of impersonation and candidate admitted that his maternal uncle, a teacher, had solved the paper and it was replaced with the original one allegedly in collusion with Candidates Testing Service (CTS) staff.

Handwriting on the original paper and the one attempted by the teacher were different, a fact that emerged last Thursday, and prompted police department to re-verify the candidates, spokesman said adding Inspector General Police Punjab also took notice of the matter and ordered high level inquiry.

Candidates and their facilitators were being arrested. The contents of FIR registered against candidate Ali Hamza, his maternal uncle (teacher), both now in custody, showed that 100 papers of candidates were checked for the post of traffic assistant and police found mismatch in 69 cases in the paper marking and result sheet. This put the fairness of the CTS testing process in doubt and necessitates investigations.

Police spokesman said that legal process was in progress to prosecute candidates and their facilitators adding that police high up have made it clear that no irregularity would be tolerated in the recruitment process and those involved would face punishment as per law. SSP Operations has been assigned to oversee the process of investigations in the matter.