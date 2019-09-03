UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recruitment Policy To Be Updated: IGP Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Police recruitment policy to be updated: IGP Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday said that Punjab Police recruitment policy would be updated for recruiting the best persons to the force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday said that Punjab Police recruitment policy would be updated for recruiting the best persons to the force.

The discipline matrix issued from the Central Police Office should be followed in reward and punishment of the officials, he said and added that it was needed to recruit the best talent for enhancing performance of the force.

He said that senior officers should compile suggestions in the light of their experience and mutual discussions so that these suggestions can be approved in the next meeting of Police Executive Board.

The IGP expressed these views while issuing directions to the officers in a meeting at Central Police Office. During meeting different projects of Punjab Police, recruitment policy and working of other departments were discussed.

During meeting officers suggested that there should be department's own departmental service board for selection of suitable candidates according to the police working and operations.

They said that psychologists should be part of the interview panel to hire best talent, whereas the time of physical fitness running test should be increased.

Officers suggested that one-third of successful candidates in written test should be called for interview and equal chances should be provided to all for selection and Testing Service companies should be selected through an open bidding, they added.

The IGP, while giving directions to the officers, said that officials who were showing negligence in their duties should be punished according to the discipline matrix. He said that there was no space for reckless officers acting beyond their jurisdiction and powers.

Additional IG R&D Zafar Iqbal Awan, Addl IG Establishment Punjab Ahmad Lateef, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, Addl IG Training Tariq Masood Yaseen, Addl IG Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Nawaz Khan All From Best

Recent Stories

PCB announces squads for 2019-20 domestic season

25 minutes ago

Higher Education Regulatory Authority imposes Rs 5 ..

3 minutes ago

Six Afghan Soldiers Killed, 11 Wounded in Clashes ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Hold 2nd International Forum on Tigers i ..

3 minutes ago

Three Pakistani players drafted into South African ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of police tortu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.