Police Recruitment Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 06:14 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A meeting was held at the RPO office on the recruitment of intelligence operators in the special branch under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, in which preparations for the process were reviewed here on Monday.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SP Legal, SP Special Branch and ADIG Aamir Mushtaq participated in the meeting, while DPOs of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar participated through video link.

More than 7000 candidates from across the region submitted applications for the intelligence operator. RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the recruitment of front desk staff in Punjab police was completed with utmost transparency and this time too merit would be ensured at all costs.

All candidates should trust their abilities and work hard for success in the exam, he added.

