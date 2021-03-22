UrduPoint.com
Police Recruitment Test Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Police recruitment test cancelled due to inclement weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that Educational Testing Evaluation Agency (ETEA) test for police recruitment at Kohat and Mardan centers have been cancelled due to torrential rains.

Addressing a press conference here at Press Club,he clarified that ETEA test for police recruitment was held transparently at D.I.Khan, Peshawar and Bannu centers. He said that there was no truth in news circulating on social media that cheating and unfair practices took place in ETEA test at Kohat and Mardan centers.

He said that dates and venue for re-holding of ETEA test in these two centers would be announced later.He said that government would never compromise on transparency and meritocracy in recruitment process of government's jobs.

More Stories From Pakistan

