Police reflect the values of society: RPO Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Maj (R) Tahir Ayub on Thursday said that maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property was the first priority of police.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Abbottabad Press Club here. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail Gandapur was also present on the occasion.

The DIG further said, we have a team of good officers in Hazara region who will fulfill the expectations of the citizens and eradicate the crimes, adding that drugs were the major issue and we would take concrete measures to end this menace from the society.

Talking about his familiarity with Abbottabad, the RPO said that he came to Abbottabad in 1993 as a Commissioned Officer and was well aware of the area. The people of Hazara are active in press clubs and bar clubs, he said.

He said that the police reflect the values of the society and the crime rate in Hazara was low and the police continue to take action against those who break the law while the role of society was important in this regard.

RPO Hazara Tahir Ayub said that media should guide thepolice and other functionaries in the right direction so they could work for the betterment of the society along with their own reform.

He said that following the court orders, the demotion of 150 police officers in Hazara would not cause any issues.

While speaking on the occasion, DPO Abbotabad Umar Tufail Gandapur stated that traffic police in Abbotabad have reduced fines by 30 percent and they are also providing more facilities to tourists. He said that drug dealers were being closely monitored and steps were being taken to restrict them.

Earlier, the President of Abbottabad Press Club, Raja Muhammad Haroon, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, President of Abbottabad Union of Journalists Saqib Khan and Secretary General Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry also briefed the DIG on the roles of APC and Union of Journalists. Raja Haroon informed him about the efforts of journalists for the welfare of the community.