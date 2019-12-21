UrduPoint.com
Police Reforms Brought Behavioral Changes In Department: Mushtaq Ghani

Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:50 PM

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said merit, rule of law and reforms promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan brought behavioral changes in police, which was never witnessed in the past

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said merit, rule of law and reforms promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan brought behavioral changes in police, which was never witnessed in the past.

He said this while addressing a day long road safety seminar here at Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Mushtaq Ghani said now police was free from political interference, as the PTI government had given all powers to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP which were earlier exercised by the chief minister.

Talking about Abbottabad motorway interchange, he said it would be included in next Annual Development Plan (ADP).

The speaker said prior to the PTI government, no one brought reforms in the government departments, adding during the last five years more than 7000 employees were sacked on violations.

He stated that highly educated people were being recruited on merit, which had brought a visible change. Police had also taken strict action against under-age drivers which had saved precious lives, he added.

Earlier, the speaker KP led a rally, organized in favour of the Pakistan Army which commenced from the Jalal Baba Auditorium and culminated at Khatam Nabuwat Chowk Abbottabad.

Addressing the rally, he said some elements were propagating against Pak Army but they would fail in their designs as the government and army were on same page.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal also briefed the speaker KP and other participants about police reforms, one wheeling, no helmet no petrol, seat belt, tourists facilitation, traffic signals, road safety and other reforms.

