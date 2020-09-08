Police reforms could only be implemented by elected representatives: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said that police reforms could only be introduced and implemented by the elected political representatives

He said that the government had provided the bureaucracy an opportunity to implement the government's reforms in police in largest and thickly populated province of Punjab.

He said despite these facts, the target of police reforms could not be achieved.

He also told that majority of serving and retired police officials in Punjab have either political affiliations or associated with property business.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the spokesperson said that it was unfortunate that IGs were appointed on political basis in our country.

however the present government will not compromise its strategy of introducing drastic change in police culture at grass roots level.

He said, the senior officer has to opt for retirement in case of non-compliance or superseding by a junior officer.

To a question, Nadeem Azal Chan said that the Prime Minister had clarified that Karachi was the country's economic hub, therefore both the Federal and provincial governments have to join their hands for the well being of its citizens irrespective of political difference. The Sindh government has more responsibilities due to having most of the matters under its domain, he added.