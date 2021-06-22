UrduPoint.com
Police Reforms Introduced For Masses

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:13 PM

District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem on Tuesday said that reforms were introduced in the department to facilitate masses

KHANEWAl, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem on Tuesday said that reforms were introduced in the department to facilitate masses.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem while holding Open Court here said that effective steps were introduced line with modern trends.

Police would be masses friendly.Community policing would be promoted to end menace of corruption. He gave patient hearing to issues of the people as well as police officials.

He also promised to resolve their genuine problems. He urged police officers to remain polite during dealing with masses.

