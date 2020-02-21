Police reforms is need of the time: Khalid Masood

Former Inspector General (IG) Police KPK Khalid Masood Friday said that police reforms are need of the time, end of political intervention can bring change in the implementation of the law

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Former Inspector General (IG) Police KPK Khalid Masood Friday said that police reforms are need of the time, end of political intervention can bring change in the implementation of the law. He said this while addressing a seminar here.

Khalid Masood further said that lake of accountability is a hurdle in the transfer of power to lower level, today we are still using the 1861 policing system which was introduced by the East India Company.

Although during the Musrhaf's government new police order was implemented was not effective, during 2010-12 few reforms were introduced in the same police order however they were not addressed properly and implemented, adding the former IG said.

He said at present the IGs have no such an authority to bring reforms in the police department, to resolve the law and order issues is the responsibility of government the police department.

The former IG said that according to standard procedure a police constable must be deployed on every 400 persons, shortage of staff is badly affecting the police force.

Khalid Masood stated that the cooperation of masses with the police departments is need of the time, people are frightened to record their statement as a witness resulting in justice cannot be done and criminals survived. He also advised people to play their role in establishing a good society with peace and harmony.