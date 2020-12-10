Police reforms necessary for positive image of department: Additional AIG Zafar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal has said that reforms in police culture were necessary in order to replace the negative image of the department.

During his visit to Baghdad Police Station here Thursday, he said that Police Khidmat Centres and service delivery at police stations is proving helpful in solving people's problems which is promoting positive image of the department.

He said that 14 services were being provided at Police Khidmat Centres under same roof to facilitate masses.

He said that record of police stations and Khidmat Centres is being digitalised for online access and transparency.

He urged police officials to treat visiting people with respect.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera was also present at the occasion.