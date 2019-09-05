UrduPoint.com
Police Reforms To Be Introduced In Punjab Soon: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:37 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to introduce police reforms in Punjab soon to provide speedy justice to the people and eradicate criminal activities from the province

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI leaders were not interfering in the affairs of police department, adding the appointment in this department had been made on purely merit during the ongoing tenure.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the party's leaders not to interfere in the affairs of any institution as all the national institutions were working independently.

He said the previous governments had appointed black sheeps in the institutions and it would take some time to completely eliminate them to revamp the country's institutions.

