Police Reforms, Writ Of Govt Must To Achieve Progress: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:17 AM

Police reforms, writ of govt must to achieve progress: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that writ of the government must be ensured for streamlining the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that writ of the government must be ensured for streamlining the system.

It was a dire need to have police reforms for better working environment and results, he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) tragic incident, he said there was a dire need to ensure writ of the government to get rid of pressure groups.

The minister said that action must be taken against the responsible elements involved in vandalizing at the PIC hospital.

In reply to a question, Ch Fawad Hussain said the Pakistan Peoples Party should refrain from criticizing the Punjab because the leaders of PPP had been running the province of Sindh for the last many years.

Unfortunately, he said the Sindh province under the leadership of PPP could not set a good example for other parts of the country.

To another question, he said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had also failed to resolve the Model Town, and thrashing blind people incidents.

In reply to another question, he said the judiciary, army and the government, are working in equilibrium. All the institutions following the dynamic vision and leadership of Prime Minister, were working under their prescribed domains, he added.

