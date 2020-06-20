Police refuses to register case against Cynthia D. Ritchie

(@FahadShabbir)

An Additional District and Sessions Court here on Saturday adjourned the hearing till June 24 and ordered to furnish final arguments in a petition filed for registration of a criminal case against US Pakistan based blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie

A citizen Waqas Abbasi had submitted the plea for registration of a case against Ritchie for making inappropriate and defamatory allegations about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in her tweets.

The police in its report submitted that if any action is required against Ritchie, then the Federal Investigation Agency should be consulted.

The court sought final arguments from both sides in the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till June 24.

It is worth mentioning that Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jahangir Awan had already issued a verdict in another plea of same nature directing the FIA to register a case against US blogger.

In its two-page verdict, the court said the US blogger had not denied that she created this tweet on social media.

"A crime has been committed falling under PECA Act 2016 and FIA is competent to investigate the matter in accordance with the law. Under the circumstances, the application is hereby accepted and FIA is directed to proceed in accordance with law, conduct an inquiry and if there is sufficient material register an FIR," the order read.