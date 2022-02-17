Police refute social media report about child abuse

The police have refuted the social media report which had claimed that an 8-year-old boy has been subjected to abuse

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The police have refuted the social media report which had claimed that an 8-year-old boy has been subjected to abuse.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Suddozai took notice of the issue and assigned the investigation to SHO A-Section police station Imran Rashid.

The spokesman said the SHO probed the matter and came to the conclusion that the news was fabricated to malign a family.