Police Register 1,157 FIRs Over Lockdown Orders Violation: DIG

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:49 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Tuesday that 1,157 FIRs [first information reports] had been registered and 2,252 persons were arrested over violations of Sections 144 imposed to restrict people's gatherings in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Tuesday that 1,157 FIRs [first information reports] had been registered and 2,252 persons were arrested over violations of Sections 144 imposed to restrict people's gatherings in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The accused were, however, released later on after fulfilling the legal requirements including submission of surety bonds from them about no violation of the partial lockdown orders in future. The DIG said that 28,284 motorcycles and 17,782 vehicles were also impounded.

The Lahore police also took action against 197 shops and 10 restaurants under Section 188 PPC in the city.

The DIG said that 57,912 citizens were body-searched at more than 229 police pickets and more than 51,000 persons were barred from unnecessary movement and directed to go back to their homes.

Six FIRs were registered against as many accused in different police stations over charges of hoarding.

Rai Babar Saeed visited different pickets also to review arrangements made such as checking mechanism of citizens and precautionary measures taken by the police personnel on duty.

