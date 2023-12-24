Open Menu

Police Register 129 Cases Against Underage Drivers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police register 129 cases against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 129 cases against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

A total of 4418 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers, while 129 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

Police, on the directive of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate. He told the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate citizens, he added.

He informed that police, on the directive of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, were taking action under the law against underage drivers. The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rule violations and underage driving, he said. He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

17 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

17 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

17 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

17 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

17 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan