Police register 129 cases against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 129 cases against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

A total of 4418 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers, while 129 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

Police, on the directive of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate. He told the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate citizens, he added.

He informed that police, on the directive of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, were taking action under the law against underage drivers. The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rule violations and underage driving, he said. He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.