Police register 13 FIRs for fireworks, aerial firing, one-wheeling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have registered 13 FIRs for fireworks, aerial firing and one-wheeling, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that effective security arrangements were made by Rawalpindi district Police for New Year's night.

The situation remained under control and no untoward incident was reported from across the city on Sunday night, he said adding, that Rawalpindi district police succeeded in controlling aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling on New Year's night.

More than 6600 police personnel were deployed to prevent the violations and net the lawbreakers.

57 special pickets were set up to prevent one-wheeling and aerial firing.

13 cases were registered and 15 accused were sent behind bars, he added.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the performance of the senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Divisional SPs and Rawalpindi Police.

He said the safety of life and property of the citizens is a priority which is being ensured.