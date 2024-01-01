Open Menu

Police Register 13 FIRs For Fireworks, Aerial Firing, One-wheeling

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Police register 13 FIRs for fireworks, aerial firing, one-wheeling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have registered 13 FIRs for fireworks, aerial firing and one-wheeling, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that effective security arrangements were made by Rawalpindi district Police for New Year's night.

The situation remained under control and no untoward incident was reported from across the city on Sunday night, he said adding, that Rawalpindi district police succeeded in controlling aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling on New Year's night.

More than 6600 police personnel were deployed to prevent the violations and net the lawbreakers.

57 special pickets were set up to prevent one-wheeling and aerial firing.

13 cases were registered and 15 accused were sent behind bars, he added.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the performance of the senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Divisional SPs and Rawalpindi Police.

He said the safety of life and property of the citizens is a priority which is being ensured.

Related Topics

Firing Police Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

1 hour ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

2 days ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan