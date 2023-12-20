Open Menu

Police Register 135 Cases Against Underage Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 135 cases against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Total 3882 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 135 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the relevant officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he added.

