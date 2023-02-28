UrduPoint.com

Police Register 1,526 Cases Of Dacoity, Theft In Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police registered 1,526 cases of dacoity, theft and highway robberies during the last two months.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said here Tuesday that 1,526 applications were received through Rescue-15 (Pukar) office for the registration of theft, dacoity and highway robbery cases.

Giving details, he said that Madina division police registered 434 cases, Lyallpur division police registered 377 cases, Iqbal division police 342 cases, Jarranwala division 233 cases and Sadr division police regisrered140 cases.

He said that Rescue-15 (Pukar) received 3,737 calls related to dacoity and robbery duringthe last 55 days, of which, 338 were bogus.

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.