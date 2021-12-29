Police register 1,555 cases for buying, selling fireworks material

Police registered 1,555 cases against sellers of firework material and in this regard 1,690 people were arrested during the current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Police registered 1,555 cases against sellers of firework material and in this regard 1,690 people were arrested during the current year.

A spokesman for the Punjab police said on Wednesday that 2,630,324 crackers, 8,439 fire-crackers, 17,950 rockets (shurlees) and 26,698 Anar (an incendiary substance) were recovered from the possession of accused.

Giving details, he said that in Lahore, 158 cases were registered with the arrest of 184 accused.

In Sheikhupura, 23 cases were registered and 37 accused were arrested. In Gujranwala, 63 cases were registered and 76 accused were arrested while in Rawalpindi region 257 cases were registered and 330 accused were arrested.

The spokesman further said that 54 cases were registered in Sargodha region and 87 accused were arrested. Similarly, 297 cases were registered in Faisalabad region and 425 accused were arrested.

In DG Khan region, 337 cases were registered and 55 accused were arrested while in Bahawalpur region 67 cases were registered and 92 accused were arrested.

He appealed to the citizens to report the manufacture and sale of fireworks on 15 number so that stern action would be taken against the accused.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that strict action be taken against those people who manufacture and sell fireworks in the province and in this regard raids were being conducted in wholesale markets of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. He said that, besides crackdown on those involved in breaking the law, a special campaign would also be intensified for awareness of citizens.

He said that citizens should make aware of punishments on one wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism, fireworks and violation of loudspeaker act, so that they themselves and their children can refrain from such violations.

The IGP said that awareness banners were also being hung on main highways of all cities, so thatcitizens could celebrate the New Year in a peaceful manner.