Police register 1564 FIRs on violation of section 144

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Thursday that so far 1564 cases had been registered against those involved in violations of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to official sources, the Lahore Police Operations Wing had set up more than 200 pickets in different areas of the city to retrain people from unnecessary movement.

More than 129631 citizens were checked at these pickets till date since the imposition of the lockdown while more than 120,646 persons were asked to to go back to their homes.

Over 3,777 citizens were released after getting surety bonds from them about not coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 63686 motorcycles, 20877 cars, 16931 rickshaws, 2882 taxis and 5981 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.

While 4481 motorcycles and vehicles were impounded in different police stations,the sources concluded.