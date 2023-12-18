Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 cases against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 cases against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

Total 3603 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 158 cases were registered during last 24 hours.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

The spokesman informed that police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he added.

APP/hrm-azh