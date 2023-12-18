Open Menu

Police Register 158 Cases Against Underage Drivers

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 cases against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 cases against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

Total 3603 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 158 cases were registered during last 24 hours.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

The spokesman informed that police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he added.

APP/hrm-azh

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour

4 minutes ago
 FIU launches to increase efforts against corruptio ..

FIU launches to increase efforts against corruption in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road co ..

DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road construction project

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles death of APP staffer's son

7 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in ..

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over

16 minutes ago
Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb am ..

Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb among 23 others who secures bail ..

20 minutes ago
 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jamee ..

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad calls on Punjab Careta ..

18 minutes ago
 Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister ..

Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister for acknowledging it's vision

18 minutes ago
 PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

18 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s ..

ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s intra-party elections

30 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan