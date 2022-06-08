Police register 17,490 cases over violation of Tenancy, Loudspeaker acts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab police registered 17,490 cases and arrested 9,236 persons over violation of the Tenancy and Loudspeaker acts, while 1,106 arms licences were revoked in the province during the current year so far.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 3,420 cases were registered and 6,029 persons were arrested over violation of the Tenancy Ordinance.

Similarly, 2,575 cases were registered and 3,207 persons were arrested over violation of the Loudspeaker Act and 1,701 cases were registered over display of firearms and 9,794 cases over illegal possession of weapons.

The spokesperson said that 1,344 cases were registered over violation of the Tenancy Act in Lahore while 2,688 persons were arrested. Similarly, 554 cases over violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered in Lahore and 573 persons were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 50 cases were registered in Lahore over display of arms and 2,007 cases over illegal possession of arms.