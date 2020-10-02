UrduPoint.com
Police Register 444 Cases, Detain 449 Criminals Last Month

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:25 PM

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police has registered 444 cases under different sections and detained 449 criminals during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police has registered 444 cases under different sections and detained 449 criminals during last month.

SSP Punjab Highway Patrol, Region Faisalabad Ch Farooq Ahmad said here on Friday that police teams recovered illicit weapons including 6 kalashnikovs, 3 rifle 244 bore, 1 rifle 223 bore, 2 rifle 8MM, 1 rifle 7MM, 04 rifles 12 bore, 15 pistols 30 bore, 1 pistols 9 MM, 633 bullets and 29 cartridges from the custody of criminals.

Police teams also seized 243 liter liquor, 3-kg cannabis from narcotics supplies and sent the accused behind bars.

Patrolling police also arrested 82 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders during the month.

As many as 98 cases were registered against reckless drivers.

Moreover, six lost children were found and reunited with their families.

Patrolling police teams also extended help to 2,927 commuters.

Total 67 temporary encroachments were removed for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Ch Farooq said that signboards and information regarding helpline 1124was installed in all beat areas, adding that the commuters should know about the helplineand can call in case of any emergency.

