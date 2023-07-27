Open Menu

Police Register 4691 Cases Of Illegal Weapons This Year

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore police registered 4691 cases of illegal weapons in the provincial capital and seized 49 Kalashnikovs, 293 rifles, 197 guns, 4073 pistols and 56,777 bullets from accused during the current year.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamiana said that action had been taken against anti-social elements involved in firing incidents. During the ongoing operation, 558 cases were registered at various police stations, leading to the arrest of 600 individuals.

Apart from this, 224 cases were filed against those displaying arms, resulting in the recovery of 3 Kalashnikovs, 22 rifles, 11 guns, and 76 pistols from the possession of suspects.

He directed the police officers to intensify the crackdown against individuals displaying arms and engaging in firing, in order to instil fear and deter such activities.

Kamiana emphasized taking indiscriminate action against those causing fear and panic through the display of arms and firing.

Bilal Siddique Kamiana also mentioned that comprehensive security measures had been implemented throughout the city in the light of observance of Muharram. Continuous searchoperations were being carried out in hotspot areas, and all resources were being utilizedto ensure proof security to processions and gatherings.

