Police Register 530 Cases Against Illegal Weapons Holders In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

Lahore Police registered 530 FIRs against 531 accused involved in possessing unlicensed weapons and showing weapons on social media through videos and photographs of aerial firing and spreading harassment among citizens during the month of November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Police registered 530 FIRs against 531 accused involved in possessing unlicensed weapons and showing weapons on social media through videos and photographs of aerial firing and spreading harassment among citizens during the month of November.

During a grand operation against illegal weapons, the Lahore police recovered 50 rifles, 5 Klashnikovs, 25 guns, 3 revolvers and 431 pistols as well as 3937 bullets from their possession.

City division police arrested 117 accused, Cantt Division 124, Civil Lines 42, Sadar 104, Iqbal Town 50 and Model Town Division arrested 94 accused during the operation.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that all the divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes including show of weapons, gambling, prostitution and other social evils.

Special teams have also been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders particularly related to illegal weapons.

He said the latest technology and all possible resources were being utilized along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city.

DIG (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said the Lahore Police was striving hard to arrest accused involved in show of weapons and possession of unlicensed arms in the city. He appealed to the citizens to inform Police regardingany illegal activity in their localities particularly aerial firing and show of illegal weapons.

