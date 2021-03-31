UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Register 627 Cases Over Corona SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Police register 627 cases over corona SOPs violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore police registered 627 cases in different areas of the city over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) including not wearing of face-masks.

The police registered 312 FIRs [first information reports] over violation of the corona-related SOPs, social distancing and commercial activities schedule whereas 315 FIRs were lodged against persons for not following the government directions of wearing safety masks.

A Lahore police spokesperson said that 84 FIRs were registered in Model Town division areas over face-mask violations and 140 over violation of other SOPs.

Also, 135 FIRs were registered in City division, 71 FIRs in Civil Lines division, 84 in Cantt division, 34 FIRs in Sadar division and 89 cases were lodged in Iqbal Town division.

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that all precautions and guidelines given by provincial government are only for protection and safety of life and health of citizens. He said special pickets are being set up at different points of the city on regular basis to check implementation of guidelines of wearing masks by citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Police All Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister passes away

5 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

15 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

23 minutes ago

DEWA signs water purchase and shareholder agreemen ..

30 minutes ago

87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.