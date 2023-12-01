Police register 68 FIRs against underage drivers

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police registered 68 FIRs against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

1108 FIRs had been registered against underage drivers during the last 13 days, he added.

CPO while chairing a meeting held here at Traffic Headquarters had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said adding, that the parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

He said fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

The ongoing operation against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators had been accelerated.

The underage drivers indulge in speeding, reckless driving and wheeling which leads to fatal road accidents, he added.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed.

Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but also the lives of other road users, he said adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

