Open Menu

Police Register 68,000 Cases, Arrest 50,000 Over Power Theft In 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Police register 68,000 cases, arrest 50,000 over power theft in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have registered over 68,000 cases of electricity theft across the province so far this year as part of a vigorous crackdown against power pilfers.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, over 50,000 accused involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, including Lahore. Challans in 45,522 cases of electricity theft have been completed.

A total of 12,479 accused who caused losses to the national exchequer have been convicted and fined.

In the provincial capital Lahore alone, more than 24,000 cases of electricity theft have been registered and over 23,000 electricity thieves have been arrested, added spokesperson.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered that the crackdown against electricity thieves be continued. He said that priority action must be taken against those accused of causing damage to the national exchequer.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

4 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

3 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

3 hours ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

3 hours ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

7 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

3 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

3 hours ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

3 hours ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan