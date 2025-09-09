Police register 68,000 cases, arrest 50,000 over power theft in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have registered over 68,000 cases of electricity theft across the province so far this year as part of a vigorous crackdown against power pilfers.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, over 50,000 accused involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, including Lahore. Challans in 45,522 cases of electricity theft have been completed.

A total of 12,479 accused who caused losses to the national exchequer have been convicted and fined.

In the provincial capital Lahore alone, more than 24,000 cases of electricity theft have been registered and over 23,000 electricity thieves have been arrested, added spokesperson.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered that the crackdown against electricity thieves be continued. He said that priority action must be taken against those accused of causing damage to the national exchequer.