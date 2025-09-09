Police Register 68,000 Cases, Arrest 50,000 Over Power Theft In 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have registered over 68,000 cases of electricity theft across the province so far this year as part of a vigorous crackdown against power pilfers.
According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, over 50,000 accused involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, including Lahore. Challans in 45,522 cases of electricity theft have been completed.
A total of 12,479 accused who caused losses to the national exchequer have been convicted and fined.
In the provincial capital Lahore alone, more than 24,000 cases of electricity theft have been registered and over 23,000 electricity thieves have been arrested, added spokesperson.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered that the crackdown against electricity thieves be continued. He said that priority action must be taken against those accused of causing damage to the national exchequer.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police register 68,000 cases, arrest 50,000 over power theft in 20251 minute ago
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to imprisonment21 minutes ago
-
Depts must act urgently to prevent dengue outbreak: ADCG21 minutes ago
-
Dengue prevention, 13 high-risk union councils focused21 minutes ago
-
NA speaker congratulates Rana Sanaullah on Senate victory21 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing31 minutes ago
-
Line staff IESCO’s valuable assets, safety top priority: CEO Engr. Khalid31 minutes ago
-
Food, clean water, medical relief being ensured for flood victims: Commissioner41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli bombing in Doha, assures full support to Qatar41 minutes ago
-
COIED disposes 103 in Aug 202551 minutes ago
-
Turkish Defence Minister calls on Prime Minister51 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter51 minutes ago