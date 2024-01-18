Police Register 81 Cases Against Underage Drivers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 81 cases against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
A total of 6455 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers. Solid steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.
He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.
The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.
He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.
Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he added.
