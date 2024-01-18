Open Menu

Police Register 81 Cases Against Underage Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Police register 81 cases against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 81 cases against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

A total of 6455 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers. Solid steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he added.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

12 minutes ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

2 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

4 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

7 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

9 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

18 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan