Police register 89 cases against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have registered 89 cases against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

Total 5486 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 89 cases were registered during last 24 hours.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate the students about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driving license, he added.