Police register case against 'killers'

(@FahadShabbir)

The B-Division Police have registered a case against four nominated and two unknown alleged killers in a triple murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The B-Division Police have registered a case against four nominated and two unknown alleged killers in a triple murder case.

Police sources said on Thursday that the accused had shot dead three persons including Member District Bar Association, Kasur, Advocate Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar, his nephew Shoeib and driver Arshad over an old enmity when they were traveling in a car.

DPO Kasur Zahid Marwat said that a case had been registered against Nasarullah, Imran, Shakeel, Ashfaq and twoother unknown accused on an application submitted by deceased's brother Ch Arif Gujjar.