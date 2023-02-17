UrduPoint.com

Police Register Case Against Person Domesticating Leopard

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have registered a case against the person keeping the leopard at the house who injured several persons in a housing society.

According to the police spokesman, a case of the incident has been registered at Sihala police station against the unknown accused under section 324/289 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The leopard was domesticated by an unknown person and the accused endangered the lives of citizens by keeping dangerous animals.

"The search for the accused is going on and legal action will be taken after arresting him soon," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a wild leopard entered the house at DHA Phase-II. The people of the neighborhood informed the relief organization and wildlife about his existence in the area.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and Capital Development Authority took more than five hours to capture a leopard that injured several persons and panicked residents.

As per initial reports, three people got hurt, including two staff members of IWMB, during the entire episode which resulted in the capture of the wild cat.

Pakistan

More Stories From Pakistan

